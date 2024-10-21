Facilitates entry
School helps pupils to start a pharmacist apprenticeship
The Klessheim Agricultural College in Salzburg is the first school in Austria to develop a focus on pharmacy. The aim is to make it easier for young people to start an apprenticeship as a pharmacy specialist.
The agricultural college in Klessheim is attracting attention with a new cooperation project. Together with the Salzburg Chamber of Pharmacists, the school has developed a focus on pharmacy for pupils. Those who are interested can use this pathway to complete a shortened apprenticeship to become a pharmaceutical commercial assistant (PKA).
Herbal knowledge already in the curriculum
The educational institution is already teaching students about the effects and use of medicinal herbs as well as the production of ointments and similar products. Nutrition, health and commercial activities are also on the curriculum. The entry into the profession of pharmacist is therefore an obvious choice, explained Salzburg Chamber of Pharmacists President Margarete Olesko and Regional Councillor for Agriculture Josef Schwaiger at a press conference on Monday morning.
The new program will start with the third grade of the agricultural school next school year. The young people will complete 510 hours of theory and 350 hours of practical training. They can then go straight into the second of a total of three years of training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
