School helps pupils to start a pharmacist apprenticeship

Herbal knowledge already in the curriculum

The educational institution is already teaching students about the effects and use of medicinal herbs as well as the production of ointments and similar products. Nutrition, health and commercial activities are also on the curriculum. The entry into the profession of pharmacist is therefore an obvious choice, explained Salzburg Chamber of Pharmacists President Margarete Olesko and Regional Councillor for Agriculture Josef Schwaiger at a press conference on Monday morning.