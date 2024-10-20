"Give her fries"
Trump serves at McDonald’s and attacks Harris
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has campaigned in a branch of the fast food restaurant McDonald's - the campaign is a dig at his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. "I've wanted to do this my whole life. And now I'm doing it," said the 78-year-old before his brief visit to a branch in Feasterville-Trevose in the US state of Pennsylvania. After arriving, Trump took off his jacket and put on an apron.
He then went into the kitchen and was shown the deep fryer, fried potato strips and finally filled a cardboard tray with chips. He then stood at the window of the restaurant's drive-through area, handed out an order and had his photo taken.
Did Harris work at McDonald's during her studies?
Harris has stated during the campaign that she worked at the fast food chain over the summer while she was a student. The Democrat's campaign team states that Harris was employed in the summer of 1983 in Alameda, California. Trump has been claiming for weeks that Harris made it up - he has no proof.
Happy birthday Kamala. I think I'll get her some flowers, maybe some fries too.
Donald Trump bei McDonald‘s
The "New York Times" writes that McDonald's has ignored media inquiries on the subject. According to the newspaper, it spoke to a childhood friend of Harris, who recalled that the current US Vice President used to work at the chain.
Trump in the realm of conspiracy theories
Spreading conspiracy theories and sowing doubt among the population is part of Trump's political strategy. To this day, the Republican claims about the 2020 presidential election that electoral fraud deprived him of his victory at the time. Trump was also one of the most prominent proponents of the conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya and should therefore not have been allowed to become US president. Obama, the first black president of the United States, was born in the US state of Hawaii.
Huge shunning spectacle
Trump's visit to the fast food restaurant was a huge media spectacle. The Republican told the journalists present that he had now worked 15 minutes longer at McDonald's than Harris. When asked about the Democrat's 60th birthday, Trump said: "Happy birthday Kamala. (...) I think I'll give her some flowers, maybe some fries too."
The billionaire presents himself in the election campaign as a representative of ordinary people. He was born in New York City, the son of a real estate mogul, and entered the business after graduating from university. In the presidential election on November 5, it will be a neck-and-neck race between him and Harris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.