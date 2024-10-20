Trump serves at McDonald’s and attacks Harris

Trump in the realm of conspiracy theories

Spreading conspiracy theories and sowing doubt among the population is part of Trump's political strategy. To this day, the Republican claims about the 2020 presidential election that electoral fraud deprived him of his victory at the time. Trump was also one of the most prominent proponents of the conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya and should therefore not have been allowed to become US president. Obama, the first black president of the United States, was born in the US state of Hawaii.