Stalking trial
“I only have one car and no helicopter”
An eloquent man from Eisenstadt (36) had to answer to the judge at the regional court in his home town for persistent stalking. He claims to have known nothing.
Eisenstadt is known to flirt with being the "smallest city in the world". With around 15,000 inhabitants, it's almost logical that people run into each other there from time to time. "I didn't even dare go shopping anymore because she always reported me when she saw me," says the 36-year-old, who was banned from entering the city after his fourth previous conviction. "I stuck to it. But Eisenstadt is a small town, there are not many streets to choose from. Even when I just drove past her, she called the police. Unfortunately, I only have one car and no helicopter."
Massive accusations
The problems started because he cheated on the mother of his little boy a year ago, as he admitted at the Eisenstadt regional court. He had to move out and probably didn't really agree with this decision. According to the 26-year-old ex, he bombarded her with phone calls and text messages, stalked her, visited her at work and at home, called her foul names in public, shone the headlights of his car into her bedroom and threatened to beat up her new boyfriend, whom he called a "little monkey". "I'm scared and afraid," says the woman, who can't afford to leave the tranquil town of Eisenstadt. "I have my job here."
All pure coincidence
The defendant disagrees wholeheartedly. "If we saw each other, it was a coincidence. And she probably wrote the text messages herself, my laptop was at her place. She knew the passwords."
The judge now wants to hear witnesses, including the "little monkey". Adjourned!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
