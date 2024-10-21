“I only have one car and no helicopter”

Massive accusations

The problems started because he cheated on the mother of his little boy a year ago, as he admitted at the Eisenstadt regional court. He had to move out and probably didn't really agree with this decision. According to the 26-year-old ex, he bombarded her with phone calls and text messages, stalked her, visited her at work and at home, called her foul names in public, shone the headlights of his car into her bedroom and threatened to beat up her new boyfriend, whom he called a "little monkey". "I'm scared and afraid," says the woman, who can't afford to leave the tranquil town of Eisenstadt. "I have my job here."