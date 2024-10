“Perhaps on the way to Star Trek economics”

"Krone": There are many myths surrounding artificial intelligence. There are great promises, but also many warnings. How do you see it?

Norbert Wohlgemuth: Every technology has advantages and disadvantages - artificial intelligence should not be hyped or demonized a priori. The fact that it could be the technology of the future is also shown by this year's Nobel Prize in Physics, which is awarded for basic research. There is a parallel here with dynamite - it can also be used in a variety of ways.