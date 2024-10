Two-year-old reaches into meat grinder: seriously injured

Reaching into the opening

The mincer was already running when the two-year-old boy climbed onto the platform in an unobserved moment and reached into the filling opening with his right hand. He touched the rotating auger with his fingers and the auger caught his ring and middle finger, tearing off a fingertip. The mother immediately helped her child, stopped the mincer and called the emergency services. After receiving emergency medical treatment, the boy was taken by rescue helicopter to the accident hospital in Linz.