Seriously injured
Car driver (61) crashed head-on into moped rider (16)
A terrible accident occurred late Saturday afternoon in East Tyrol. A 61-year-old car driver collided head-on with a young moped rider in the Matrei district of Huben. The young man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to hospital.
The 61-year-old local was driving his car on the Felbertauern road. In the Matrei district of Huben, he wanted to turn off in the direction of Defereggental and therefore got into the left-hand turning lane and had to stop the vehicle due to oncoming traffic.
At the same time, a 16-year-old local was also approaching the junction on his moped from the direction of Matrei. As the teenager was driving behind several cars, the 61-year-old probably did not see the vehicle.
The 16-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle by the impact and came to rest on the road a few meters further on.
Die Polizei
Serious injuries sustained
The driver of the car drove off and crashed head-on into the moped. "The 16-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle by the impact and came to rest on the road a few meters away," said the police.
After first aid, he was flown by emergency helicopter to the district hospital in Lienz with serious injuries. The 61-year-old driver and his 85-year-old passenger were uninjured. Both vehicles sustained considerable damage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
