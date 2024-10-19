In the open-air museum
The hunters’ festival in Salzburg is a great success
Since Saturday there have been exciting insights into the hunting profession. And there will be a furry star guest! The bear that lost its life in a collision with a train in Pongau is now touring the country as a specimen of the Salzburg hunting community.
When the Salzburg hunting team is out and about on behalf of nature conservation, it is not far away: the Schwarzach bear. The handsome brown bear, which was hit and killed by a train on the railroad line between Schwarzach and Lend last year, has found a new vocation in stuffed form. The local hunting community uses the animal for training purposes. However, the stuffed Master Petz is also used time and again - at traditional costume events, trade fairs and festivals.
This is also the case this weekend at the Salzburg Open Air Museum: at the "Festival of Hunting", which is taking place for the first time, the bearded companion is just one of many items on the program. Over the course of the two-day event, visitors to the open-air museum can encounter hunting and hunting traditions, native wild animals and their habitats, as well as the tasks associated with hunting. In addition to a visit to the animal specimens, the program also includes hunting dog demonstrations, simulated fawn rescue with drone transmission, chamois beard tying and hunting horn blowing.
