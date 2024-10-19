The hunters’ festival in Salzburg is a great success

This is also the case this weekend at the Salzburg Open Air Museum: at the "Festival of Hunting", which is taking place for the first time, the bearded companion is just one of many items on the program. Over the course of the two-day event, visitors to the open-air museum can encounter hunting and hunting traditions, native wild animals and their habitats, as well as the tasks associated with hunting. In addition to a visit to the animal specimens, the program also includes hunting dog demonstrations, simulated fawn rescue with drone transmission, chamois beard tying and hunting horn blowing.