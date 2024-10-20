State gives green light for green steel production

"Extremely complex approval procedure"

The first major EIA procedure to enable more environmentally friendly steel production - the 220 kV supply ring to bring the necessary electricity to the Voest site - was completed the previous year. This took 16 months: "These are both extremely complex approval procedures in which countless experts are involved and which have to be completed in a legally compliant manner and to the highest quality," says Kaineder, praising the employees responsible for the EIA procedures - a side swipe in the direction of Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), the provincial energy councillor.