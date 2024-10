Strengthen the body’s defenses: Nature is a pharmacy

Stuffy noses and coughing necks can be seen on every corner at the moment. But before you reach for chemical products, you should take a look at nature. "If you stroll through the woods and meadows now, you can still discover some medicinal plants that prepare us for the cold season - chickweed and ribwort, both expectorant and cough-relieving, can still be found at this time of year," says herbal expert Sieglinde Salbrechter.