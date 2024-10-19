"Technology Campus"
Rope team wants to turn Reutte into an educational center
Three Außerfern institutions involved in the training of technicians are joining forces. In the "Technik Campus Reutte", they want to network more and use synergies even more intensively. The region with the second highest unemployment rate in Austria wants to become a center for technical training.
Reutte not only has Ehrenberg Castle, but also wants to become a stronghold of technology. The basis for this is the newly founded "Technik Campus Reutte", which was officially launched on Friday. IKA (engineering college for adult education), the "Elektroakademie" (electrical academy) of the WK (apprenticeship training) and HTL Reutte have now given a name to the child they have already been raising together for some time.
The students come from all districts, even from Vorarlberg.
WK-Bezirksobmann Christian Strigl
"We have of course been working together for years and will intensify our cooperation and networking, for example with teachers," said IKA Director Franz Pohler. He was particularly proud of the fact that the WK district office was celebrating its 20th anniversary. During this period, 343 engineers were trained in the second educational pathway.
HTL places "highly coveted" by young people from the Außerfern region
HTL Director Werner Hohenrainer is also in a celebratory mood: "First Matura Ball this year". Everyone still remembers the fight for an independent HTL. It was worth it, because the HTL chairs are highly coveted by the young people in the district and now the first specialists are proudly leaving for the business world. The technically state-of-the-art apprenticeships at the "Electrical Academy" in the basement of the WK district chamber are also extremely popular.
"The students come from all districts, even from Vorarlberg," says WK District Chairman Christian Strigl. The Plansee Group now has all the prerequisites to make the Außerfern a center for technician training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.