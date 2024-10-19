Rope team wants to turn Reutte into an educational center

HTL places "highly coveted" by young people from the Außerfern region

HTL Director Werner Hohenrainer is also in a celebratory mood: "First Matura Ball this year". Everyone still remembers the fight for an independent HTL. It was worth it, because the HTL chairs are highly coveted by the young people in the district and now the first specialists are proudly leaving for the business world. The technically state-of-the-art apprenticeships at the "Electrical Academy" in the basement of the WK district chamber are also extremely popular.