"Technology Campus"

Rope team wants to turn Reutte into an educational center

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 13:00

Three Außerfern institutions involved in the training of technicians are joining forces. In the "Technik Campus Reutte", they want to network more and use synergies even more intensively. The region with the second highest unemployment rate in Austria wants to become a center for technical training.

Reutte not only has Ehrenberg Castle, but also wants to become a stronghold of technology. The basis for this is the newly founded "Technik Campus Reutte", which was officially launched on Friday. IKA (engineering college for adult education), the "Elektroakademie" (electrical academy) of the WK (apprenticeship training) and HTL Reutte have now given a name to the child they have already been raising together for some time.

The students come from all districts, even from Vorarlberg.

WK-Bezirksobmann Christian Strigl

"We have of course been working together for years and will intensify our cooperation and networking, for example with teachers," said IKA Director Franz Pohler. He was particularly proud of the fact that the WK district office was celebrating its 20th anniversary. During this period, 343 engineers were trained in the second educational pathway.

HTL places "highly coveted" by young people from the Außerfern region
HTL Director Werner Hohenrainer is also in a celebratory mood: "First Matura Ball this year". Everyone still remembers the fight for an independent HTL. It was worth it, because the HTL chairs are highly coveted by the young people in the district and now the first specialists are proudly leaving for the business world. The technically state-of-the-art apprenticeships at the "Electrical Academy" in the basement of the WK district chamber are also extremely popular.

 "The students come from all districts, even from Vorarlberg," says WK District Chairman Christian Strigl. The Plansee Group now has all the prerequisites to make the Außerfern a center for technician training.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
