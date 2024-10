“Nice, that increases our market value”

"That's more fun"

Klauß is also complaining at a high level: "It's more fun to be able to work on details than to have to worry about big problems." The only blemish: Rapid were missing seven team players (Niklas Hedl, Bolla, Böckle, Sangare, Seidl, Beljo, Wurmbrand) in the last ten days, who were called up for national teams. "That's nice," says Klauß positively. "It increases our market value. At Leipzig, we used to only have three players at training. All of them came back healthy, many with a sense of achievement."