Against former club Salzburg
Ingolitsch starts a new era in Altach
New coach Fabio Ingolitsch wants to see a "new" Altach, but faces his first test today against former club RB Salzburg. The team will be much more offensive in the future, but the 32-year-old will still rely on a compact defense against the Bulls.
Altach's 22nd Bundesliga coach is set to make his first appearance today. For Fabio Ingolitsch, the clash against former club Salzburg is his debut in the Austrian Bundesliga. The 32-year-old goes into his first match as head coach with clear expectations. "We've set our sights high, I'm sure we'll see a different Altach than in the last few games." More attacking power has often been called for from the outside, but Ingolitsch warns against the league leaders: "We won't run ourselves into the ground. What counts most against Salzburg is a compact defense. Nevertheless, we will try to make one or two pinpricks in offense."
The new coach is unperturbed by the current crisis in the city of Mozart. "Everyone here knows Salzburg, we all know how strong the team is. We won't be blinded by the 0:5 against Sturm Graz. We are competing with the best team of recent years," says Ingolitsch. New energy in training "The lads are hungry, you could feel in every training session that the team wants to perform," analyzes the coach. This is also confirmed by captain Lukas Jäger: "All the players sense a new opportunity and have really committed themselves in training. But you should also feel that on the pitch on Saturday."
"The club wanted a paradigm shift, we practiced the new approaches in training. During the international break, we were missing three players, in Salzburg there were significantly more. So we certainly have an advantage," added Ingolitsch.
No returnees
The new coach will not have any new players at his disposal. Of the injured personnel, only Lincoln, who many are eagerly awaiting, has finally returned to team training.
There was little to elicit from the new coach in terms of tactics. "We will see a new Altach. It's not about the result in Salzburg, but about the overall performance. If the opponent is better, we will congratulate them. The important thing for us is that we can leave the pitch in Wals Siezenheim with our heads held high," says Ingolitsch.
Measured by success
The coach answered questions from the fans at the club evening on Wednesday. And made a likeable impression. But it is also clear to him that many coaches have been nice at Altach, and the youngest coach will also be measured by his successes.
