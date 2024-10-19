Ingolitsch starts a new era in Altach

The new coach is unperturbed by the current crisis in the city of Mozart. "Everyone here knows Salzburg, we all know how strong the team is. We won't be blinded by the 0:5 against Sturm Graz. We are competing with the best team of recent years," says Ingolitsch. New energy in training "The lads are hungry, you could feel in every training session that the team wants to perform," analyzes the coach. This is also confirmed by captain Lukas Jäger: "All the players sense a new opportunity and have really committed themselves in training. But you should also feel that on the pitch on Saturday."