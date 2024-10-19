Wanted: New name for the Wörthersee Stadium!

"Offering the platform for a new name"

What's more: the contract between 28BLACK, the sports park, the city and Austria Klagenfurt expires at the end of the 2025 season. And city press spokesman Patrick Jonke emphasizes: "28BLACK will not be extended. There are no concrete talks with new sponsors yet - but we will of course offer the platform again." The arena is known as the "Wörthersee Stadium" for non-Bundesliga events.