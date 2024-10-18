E-voting means more rather than less effort

In Austria, postal voting is explicitly defined in the constitution as an exception to voting at the local polling station. This means that e-voting would have to be laid down in the constitution in the same way. It would be added as an additional element and not replace the others entirely. In the end, this means more effort, not less - unless postal voting is replaced by e-voting. However, no one has called for this yet. Legally speaking, it would require a constitutional amendment and thus a two-thirds majority in the National Council. In order to rule out manipulation, "an incredible number of technical issues would have to be resolved", said experts from the Ministry of the Interior. It is therefore unlikely to be introduced in the foreseeable future.