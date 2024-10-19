Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: FC Blau-Weiß Linz against WAC!
10th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Blau-Weiß Linz host Wolfsberger AC. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The 10th Bundesliga round sees a clash between the surprise teams of this season so far. Third-placed Blau-Weiß Linz welcome fourth-placed WAC on Saturday and will be looking to secure their place at the top of the table with a win - as will Wolfsberger, who are just one point behind the Upper Austrians. Recently, however, both clubs have had a bit of a rough patch.
For example, Blau-Weiß have only managed one point from their last two games. Nevertheless, coach Gerald Scheiblehner was confident. "The team is showing a lot of enthusiasm and we are going into the game in a positive mood."
"We're coming up against an opponent who is already a bit banged up!"
Despite the optimism, there is also great respect for the Carinthians. "WAC have a lot of talented young players, they're a top-six team. In Didi Kühbauer, they have brought in a very experienced coach," explained Scheiblehner. The fact that the team from Lavanttal have lost two games in a row does not make the task any easier for his team, the Blue-White coach suspected. "We're coming up against an opponent who is already a bit battered but wants to show a reaction. But with the atmosphere in our stadium, a lot will be possible," said the Upper Austrian, adding: "Hopefully it won't be a Halli-Galli game."
"We have to be prepared to defend well and set the tone up front!"
Kühbauer, for his part, expects a game of patience and few goals. "I think the team that scores the first goal will leave the pitch as winners," said the Burgenland native. With 21 goals, his team has scored more often than any other club this season, but has also conceded 16 goals - only the defense of bottom club GAK has shown more holes. "It will be a difficult match. We have to be prepared to defend well and make our mark up front," demanded Kühbauer and followed up with a warning to his players: "If one or two people think we're already further ahead - that's not the case, you always have to prove yourself."
Wolfsburg will be paying particular attention to blue-and-white goalscorer Ronivaldo. "It's like wine with him, he gets better and better over the years," explained Kühbauer. The 35-year-old Ronivaldo has scored eight goals in competitive matches this season. Goalkeeper Radek Vitek returned to the Linz goal just in time after recovering from a knee injury. His replacement Andreas Lukse needs shoulder surgery and will be out for months, according to the club.
