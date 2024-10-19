LIVE from 5pm: FC Blau-Weiß Linz against WAC!

"We have to be prepared to defend well and set the tone up front!"

Kühbauer, for his part, expects a game of patience and few goals. "I think the team that scores the first goal will leave the pitch as winners," said the Burgenland native. With 21 goals, his team has scored more often than any other club this season, but has also conceded 16 goals - only the defense of bottom club GAK has shown more holes. "It will be a difficult match. We have to be prepared to defend well and make our mark up front," demanded Kühbauer and followed up with a warning to his players: "If one or two people think we're already further ahead - that's not the case, you always have to prove yourself."