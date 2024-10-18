GPA wants a pay rise of more than 3.8% in the retail sector

Many retailers had good sales growth in 2023 according to the study

Arnost does not want to accept the arguments of Rainer Trefelik, chief negotiator for the Chamber of Commerce, that the retail sector is in crisis and has hardly any scope for salary increases. According to an analysis by the Chamber of Labor, which examined 199 larger retail companies, they outperformed the industry as a whole in 2023 with an average increase in turnover of 5.8 percent. The companies were also able to keep profit distributions stable. In addition, economists expect economic growth of at least one percent for the coming year.