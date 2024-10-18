“Many municipalities will not be able to afford them”

"Rushed and bungled action" and an "indictment of poverty"

There is also a lot of criticism from the opposition parties. Claudia Klimt-Weithaler, leader of the KPÖ parliamentary group, speaks of a "rush and bungle operation": "This is probably the way to turn around the vast majority of projects because the municipalities cannot afford it - especially not in the short term." Sandra Krautwaschl, head of the Green Party, is similarly harsh in her assessment, seeing this as an "indictment of the state government" and saying: "With this half-hearted funding, Kornhäusl is ushering in the creeping death of community nurses. Kornhäusl has already failed as a care politician after just one year."