Biden lands in Berlin for slimmed-down visit

However, it was a slimmed-down version of a state visit. On Friday morning, he will first be received with military honors at Bellevue Palace by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then receive the "Special Level of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany" - the highest award that Germany has to bestow. Of the 14 US presidents who have ruled since the Federal Republic of Germany was founded, only George Bush senior has ever been honored with this award.