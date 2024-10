Finally limits for cheeky parking lot rip-offs

Systematic rip-offs are now not only being detected by punished drivers in some parking lot traps in Upper Austria. The "Krone" reported, among other things, on 110 euro fines in front of an equipment store in Freistadt if you do not register your license plate number, 300 euro fees for using a private property in front of a closed sausage stand in Linz or 170 euros for turning around in a dead end street in Grünburg. Now a father has to pay 395 euros because he let his daughter out of the car in Vöcklabruck and stopped briefly in a private parking lot.