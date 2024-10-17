This is how Sturm’s Ilzer reacts to the Graz derby referee

Sturm recently made such headlines with the transfer of Andi Schicker to Hoffenheim. Now Paul Pajduch has officially followed suit (see above). "It's no surprise to us in the coaching team, but we've already lost two integral parts of our team, who also played a major role in communication," says Ilzer, who also recalls the injuries to leading players Stankovic and Wüthrich. "Pauli (Pajduch) sat right next to me for a long time, he was also the one whose job in the team was to be familiar with every refereeing rule." Whether Sturm is now "worse" prepared in terms of referee whistles? That is doubtful. "We are organized internally in such a way that we can absorb this, the club is working on replacing these people. In recent years, this has been one of the most important decisions the club has had to make."