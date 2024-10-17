Before the hit against GAK
This is how Sturm’s Ilzer reacts to the Graz derby referee
The Graz city derby has been casting its shadow for a long time. The fans are counting down the hours, and the players and coaches of both teams are also eagerly awaiting the clash between Sturm and GAK on Saturday. GAK coach Gernot Messner gave a sneak peek into his tactics book ahead of the game, while Sturm's Chris Ilzer was confronted with the refereeing line-up.
"We're certainly not the favorites, but the derby has to be played first," hopes GAK coach Gernot Messner. The big hope: "Why shouldn't we beat one of the big boys?" However, the promoted team needs a good match plan for this. "But that also depends on how much the opponent allows." However, it is clear to the coach that they will not hide from Sturm. "We won't get stuck in at the back. We'll be compact, defensively stable, switch well and not neglect playing with the ball." What is certainly new: "There will be 12,000 fans against us, an atmosphere that we don't know. It will be a cool challenge."
"GAK have been beaten below par so far, their performances have been better than the table shows," says Sturm's Christian Ilzer, "GAK have dangerous players and a good mentality in the team. And: they defend well!" At this point, many journalists were taken aback, as GAK have conceded 18 goals in nine games, the most in the Bundesliga. Ilzer: "But I saw a statistic in which GAK conceded the second fewest goals of all teams."
"No room in the head"
Ilzer also noticed that Alexander Harkam, who was muzzled by the ÖFB in the run-up to the match and banned from giving interviews, was the first referee in the history of a Graz Bundesliga derby. Especially as he had been outraged after the last cup clash against Red. "I never want a Styrian referee to referee a Styrian derby again." Now, ahead of the GAK match, Ilzer was more defensive about his choice of referee. "I don't have the time or space in my head to deal with the referee as a person. Before every game, we analyze the referee, his movements, his tendencies. Everything else would just be there to create headlines in the newspapers."
Sturm recently made such headlines with the transfer of Andi Schicker to Hoffenheim. Now Paul Pajduch has officially followed suit (see above). "It's no surprise to us in the coaching team, but we've already lost two integral parts of our team, who also played a major role in communication," says Ilzer, who also recalls the injuries to leading players Stankovic and Wüthrich. "Pauli (Pajduch) sat right next to me for a long time, he was also the one whose job in the team was to be familiar with every refereeing rule." Whether Sturm is now "worse" prepared in terms of referee whistles? That is doubtful. "We are organized internally in such a way that we can absorb this, the club is working on replacing these people. In recent years, this has been one of the most important decisions the club has had to make."
