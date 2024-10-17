Burial to traffic lights: When the country comes to a standstill

According to Head of Civil Protection Harald Eitner, the surveys began in 2018 and awareness was already raised during the first talks with community representatives, organizations, banks and grocery chains. This was followed in 2019 by a guide for municipalities, which many local authorities had already started using - for example, to ensure a water supply in an emergency. The management of the coronavirus pandemic then prevented an earlier completion of the plan, which is now available but will probably "never come to an end" as the current situation is constantly changing.