New blackout plan
Burial to traffic lights: When the country comes to a standstill
What happens if energy suddenly stops flowing? Styria now has a comprehensive blackout plan, 180 pages long, with 111 recommended measures. The experiences of recent severe weather events have also influenced the plan.
According to Head of Civil Protection Harald Eitner, the surveys began in 2018 and awareness was already raised during the first talks with community representatives, organizations, banks and grocery chains. This was followed in 2019 by a guide for municipalities, which many local authorities had already started using - for example, to ensure a water supply in an emergency. The management of the coronavirus pandemic then prevented an earlier completion of the plan, which is now available but will probably "never come to an end" as the current situation is constantly changing.
Just the previous week, the department had carried out an exercise in which an attempt was made to reach all 286 Styrian municipalities by radio. This was successful, but there were also problems with so-called push messages being sent to the cell phones of selected groups of people. According to Eitner, the plan is to revise this in the coming year and possibly switch from SMS messages to the recently introduced cell broadcast, which can be used to issue warnings to the entire population of an area, district or country.
"It affects all areas of life"
The blackout plan can also be seen as a kind of guide and provides insights into the areas of life that would be affected by a blackout. "It actually affects all areas of life," said Eitner. For example, it also discusses how rendering should work without electricity, how drug addicts can be supplied with substitutes or how farmers can deal with broken-down milking machines. The plan also addresses measures for funeral homes and how emergency fuel supplies can be provided.
Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) emphasized the need for such a plan in light of the severe weather events of the past weeks and months. As recently as mid-September, around 25,000 Styrian households were without electricity at the same time. "I hope that we will never need this plan, but it is good to be prepared." He urged people to take precautions themselves: "Please make provisions for your household and your loved ones." Social cohesion will be crucial in the event of a blackout.
Deputy Governor Anton Lang (SPÖ), responsible for transport agendas in the provincial government, gave details from the mobility chapter: there will be problems with traffic lights and pumping stations because there is no emergency power supply for them. Tunnels and underpasses would be closed, but provision should be made for school transport home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
