Table tennis
Gardos/Polcanova secure medal at home European Championships
The home European Table Tennis Championships in Linz have got off to a very pleasing start for Austria's aces. Robert Gardos and Sofia Polcanova have secured a medal after two successes in the mixed on Thursday.
The 2022 European Championship bronze medallists first celebrated a 3:2 win over Poland's Maciej Kubik/Katarzyna Wegrzyn and then dispatched the Serbian pairing of Dimitrije Levajac/Izabela Lupulesku 3:0. Gardos/Polcanova will face Annett Kaufmann/Patrick Franziska (GER) in the semi-finals on Friday (12.30 pm).
In constant action
"The medal is very good and is a great motivation for our whole team for the rest of the tournament," explained sports director Stefan Fegerl. ÖTTV figurehead Polcanova breathed a sigh of relief. "I was really nervous in our first match, but then I managed it well," said the player from Linz, who also successfully played her sixteenth final in the women's doubles alongside Romanian Bernadette Szocs.
Polcanova also remained confident in the singles and in her fourth match of the day, leaving Welshman Charlotte Carey no chance with a 4-0 win. The defending champion will face Ukraine's Veronika Matiunina in the round of 16 on Friday.
The three ÖTTV junior players all lost, but left a good impression. First and foremost was the 14-year-old Nina Skerbinz. After four wins in qualifying, she was leading 11:9 against eight-time European champion Elizabeta Samara (ROU) and had a set point in the second round, but lost 1:4 in the end. 19-year-old Anastasia Sterner fared similarly in her 1:4 loss to Yuan Jia (FRA). National champion Liu Yuan was narrowly defeated 3:4 by Anna Hursey from Wales.
Gardos had previously reached the men's doubles round of 16 with Daniel Habesohn, but he was defeated 1:4 by England's Liam Pitchford in the first singles round. Julian Rzihauschek went 0:4 without winning a set against Germany's Patrick Franziska. Habesohn was defeated 1:4 by Lubomir Pistej from Slovakia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
