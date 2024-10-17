Gardos/Polcanova secure medal at home European Championships

In constant action

"The medal is very good and is a great motivation for our whole team for the rest of the tournament," explained sports director Stefan Fegerl. ÖTTV figurehead Polcanova breathed a sigh of relief. "I was really nervous in our first match, but then I managed it well," said the player from Linz, who also successfully played her sixteenth final in the women's doubles alongside Romanian Bernadette Szocs.