“The rip-off of car drivers must come to an end!”

Meeting of the "car lobbyists"

At a meeting between Landbauer and initiator Gerhard Lustig in St. Pölten, the latter made it clear: "The black-green coalition has catapulted Austria to second place in the EU in terms of the costs of owning a car. The finance minister is taking almost 2700 euros per car per year from car owners." And the FPÖ leader adds: "We are happy to be the lobby for car drivers."