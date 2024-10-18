Coalition on 4 wheels
“The rip-off of car drivers must come to an end!”
In order to reduce the cost of driving, the Freedom Party in Lower Austria is joining forces with the initiator of the referendum on cars. The aim is to reduce the burden on the many commuters who are dependent on their cars.
Driving should be fun again!" That is the credo of the FPÖ in Lower Austria. Back in the summer, party leader Udo Landbauer & Co. presented a list of measures to the federal government aimed at reducing costs for drivers.
Fewer taxes, more subsidies
They demanded the abolition of the NoVA for small trucks, a doubling of the mileage allowance and an increase in the commuter allowance. In addition, action should be taken against "excessive speed limits". Nothing has changed in Landbauer's attitude: "The rip-offs must come to an end," he emphasizes even now.
Common goal: lower costs!
The blue state vice-president is therefore now also supporting the popular car petition "Pro Auto - Kosten runter", which pursues similar goals to the Freedom Party. More than 42,000 people have already signed it, and the target is 72,000.
Meeting of the "car lobbyists"
At a meeting between Landbauer and initiator Gerhard Lustig in St. Pölten, the latter made it clear: "The black-green coalition has catapulted Austria to second place in the EU in terms of the costs of owning a car. The finance minister is taking almost 2700 euros per car per year from car owners." And the FPÖ leader adds: "We are happy to be the lobby for car drivers."
