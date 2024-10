Why Sobotka is no longer on the ÖVP board

On Tuesday morning, the sun was still shining in St. Pölten's government district - and everything seemed to be in order at the ÖVP party headquarters next door. Matthias Zauner, Managing Director of the provincial party, coordinated with the sub-organizations of his party, as the aim was to co-opt National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka into the ÖVP's provincial party executive. However, this did not work out - at least not on Tuesday. As the "Krone" learned from circles of participants, there were "differing views".