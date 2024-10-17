Hörl: No compromises just to save the chancellor

Hörl's political future uncertain

Hörl's own political future, however, is more than uncertain. The Zillertal native did not make it onto the Tyrolean state list and was only ranked 21st on the national list. As a result, he ran a preferential vote campaign and ultimately ended up with 4,173 preferential votes. Far too few to be ranked first. However, there is still a small chance that the cable car chairman, who has been a member of the House for almost 15 years with interruptions, will make it into the National Council at a later date. That is, if enough ÖVP grandees placed ahead of him move back into the federal government.