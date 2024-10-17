Reminder to the party
Hörl: No compromises just to save the chancellor
Long-established ÖVP politician Franz Hörl speaks out on the coalition negotiations: the People's Party should "not deviate from its own line just to secure a coalition" and continues: "We have been out of touch with the people for some time now".
Concrete government negotiations have not yet begun, but the ÖVP is already issuing words of warning to the party leadership. The People's Party should "not sell itself short or make unnecessary compromises just to save the chancellor's post", said outgoing member of the National Council Franz Hörl to APA on Thursday. He also stated that "unfortunately, we (the ÖVP, editor's note) have lost our direct connection to the people for some time now."
"Do not deviate from your own line"
"This was shown in the election results," said the Zillertal hotelier and multi-entrepreneur with a sobering, negative assessment. Hörl warned that the ÖVP should not be allowed to "deviate from its own line just to secure a coalition". The result should also be "thoroughly analyzed despite all government negotiations and the right conclusions drawn." "Otherwise, there is a risk of even more serious losses in the future," the ÖVP politician said.
Hörl is tight-lipped
Hörl was not generally regarded as an opponent of cooperation with the FPÖ. When asked whether he considered the previous line of the party leadership around Federal Party Chairman and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, to exclude the Freedom Party under Herbert Kickl as a government partner, the former tourism spokesman in the National Council remained tight-lipped and referred to the party leadership: "I have full confidence in our competent negotiating team."
In any case, a result must be achieved or a coalition must be formed with one or more partners that "secures Austria as a business location" and "restores Austria's international competitiveness". With the exception of the tourism sector, this has been lost. The focus must also be on making "work worthwhile again."
Hörl's political future uncertain
Hörl's own political future, however, is more than uncertain. The Zillertal native did not make it onto the Tyrolean state list and was only ranked 21st on the national list. As a result, he ran a preferential vote campaign and ultimately ended up with 4,173 preferential votes. Far too few to be ranked first. However, there is still a small chance that the cable car chairman, who has been a member of the House for almost 15 years with interruptions, will make it into the National Council at a later date. That is, if enough ÖVP grandees placed ahead of him move back into the federal government.
Result is "impressive"
In any case, the 67-year-old was not dissatisfied with his preferential vote result: "The result is impressive, but in the end it was not enough for a mandate, which I naturally accept." He achieved 14th place among all candidates on the federal lists and fifth place within the ÖVP. "I traveled a total of 13,000 kilometers across the country and can't blame myself. In Tyrol, I achieved the second most preferential votes behind Minister Totschnig and was even ahead of Federal Chancellor Nehammer," said the cable car boss, referring to his speedometer reading and internal successes.
