Ex obtained restraining order before his death

Still many mysteries

According to agency reports, the police had already been on the scene before his death after receiving an emergency call at 17.04 about an "aggressive man" who may have been "under the influence of alcohol or drugs". US media report that a man went on a rampage in the hotel lobby, smashed a laptop and was then carried to his room. It is unclear what happened there afterwards. The authenticity of photos circulating online that are said to show drugs has also not been clarified.