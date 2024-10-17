Payne was furious
Ex obtained restraining order before his death
British pop star Liam Payne was apparently struggling with legal problems before his death. His former fiancée, 23-year-old Texan model Maya Henry, is said to have obtained a restraining order against him. The star is said to have been furious about it.
According to People magazine, the singer was "extremely overwhelmed by all the legal problems" in his final days after receiving a restraining order from his ex's lawyers. She accused him of obsessively contacting her and her family, even though they have been separated since 2022. The couple got engaged in 2020.
The brunette beauty accused the singer of obsessively contacting her friends and family, even messaging her mother Azteca Henry. She herself was literally bombarded.
"Blow up my phone"
In a TikTok video last week, the daughter of millionaire lawyer Thomas J. Henry described how Payne had gone to extraordinary lengths to get in touch with her.
"Since we broke up, he's been messaging me, blowing up my phone, not just from his phone, but from different phone numbers, so I never know where it's coming from," she said. He also sends emails and contacts her on other platforms with constantly new accounts.
Relationship ended in 2022
Payne was together with British singer Cheryl Cole from 2016 to 2018. His seven-year-old son Bear is from this relationship. After Cole, he got engaged to Texan model Maya Henry in 2020. The relationship ended in 2022, the same year he got together with influencer Cassidy.
"Serious injuries"
The singer, guitarist and composer died on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires at the age of 31. According to the police, Payne had suffered "very serious injuries" in the fall, the head of the city's rescue service said on local television. There was "no possibility of resuscitation". The circumstances of his death are now being investigated.
Still many mysteries
According to agency reports, the police had already been on the scene before his death after receiving an emergency call at 17.04 about an "aggressive man" who may have been "under the influence of alcohol or drugs". US media report that a man went on a rampage in the hotel lobby, smashed a laptop and was then carried to his room. It is unclear what happened there afterwards. The authenticity of photos circulating online that are said to show drugs has also not been clarified.
Payne had spoken out about problems with his mental health in an interview with the British Guardian in 2019. In August 2023, the singer canceled his planned tour of South America at short notice due to a kidney infection. He spent a week in hospital with a "severe kidney infection", he wrote on Instagram at the time. According to media reports, he had traveled to Buenos Aires to attend a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan at the beginning of October, among other things.
He is also said to have been excited about a new Netflix project in which he was to work with Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and AJ McLean for the series "Building the Band". In addition, he also seemed very "happy" to have taken some time off. His last photo was a shirtless mirror selfie with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy from last year.
Shocked fans
Meanwhile, millions of shocked fans are mourning the loss of the former teen idol, who appeared on the British TV show "The X Factor" in 2008 at the age of just 14 and caused a sensation.
Two years later, he returned to the show and was put together by Simon Cowell and guest judge Nicole Scherzinger to form the band One Direction, along with fellow contestants Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. In 2016, the band announced they were taking a break. Payne then pursued a solo career.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis telephones and emergency numbers HERE.
