The Fischwirt says goodbye to the wine route

Siegfried Wolf among the illustrious guests

"The Fischwirt was a success story for five years, which makes it all the more difficult for us to let go. A big thank you to our loyal guests," say Widakovich and Fischwirt boss Franziska Grossauer, summing up their feelings. And so on Wednesday, guests such as Provincial Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, gourmet expert Waltraud Hutter and entrepreneurs Siegfried Wolf, Helmut Brolli and Alois Köhrer were also full of melancholy. But anyone who knows the Grossauers knows that the next project in southern Styria is already in the starting blocks.