Austria want to end two decades of winlessness

Many goals in the last duels

Even in the successful Bundesliga year of the 2022/23 season, they remained winless against the Innviertel side, who were relegated at the end of the season. The double performance in the qualifying round was particularly spectacular. There was a 4-4 draw in Ried, in which Michael Cheukoua equalized for Austria in the 93rd minute. In the return match a week later in Lustenau, the home side led 2:1 until the 96th (!) minute before Diamandé scored with a thousand-gulden shot to make it 2:2 and extend Austria's winless streak. It was the last meeting between the two teams to date.