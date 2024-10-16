Baroque Eggenbergs build bridges to the present day

Three-part pavilion

And, of course, the pavilion will once again play a major role. It can be experienced as a harbinger from March 12 at Heldenplatz in Vienna, then it will be split up and one part will move to Eggenberg Palace Park, another to Mariazell and Leoben, and finally a third to neighboring countries. Curator Günther Holler-Schuster promises top-class performances at all locations, with a composition by Klaus Lang and works by Erwin Wurm, Hubert Schmalix, Herbert Brandl, Total Refusal, Antonia Jeitler and many others.