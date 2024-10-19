The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger makes fall torches
How we make magical torches with simple things. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Shorter days and cooler evenings - now in autumn is the perfect time to make yourself comfortable indoors and give your patio an autumnal look. It doesn't take much effort: cone torches are a wonderful and sustainable idea that we always like to make in October. Not only are they quick to make, they are also a really atmospheric highlight for evenings together.
All you need is a few pine or fir cones, old candle scraps or beeswax and some cotton string: melt the candle and wax scraps in a tin or jar in a bain-marie. Tie a piece of cotton string to the top of the cone. Then dip the cones in until they are completely covered and leave to dry thoroughly. This creates a natural little torch with little effort!
Place the cones on a clay coaster, light the string and let them burn slowly. The cone torches are enchanting as a decorative element for the patio or - if required - can be used as an environmentally friendly fire starter, in the fireplace or at a campfire in the garden. I sometimes give the little torches as gifts!
The theme of light and darkness is also important for children. Especially in the days around the time change, it is important to gently guide children into the new rhythm. Shared rituals help a lot with this.
