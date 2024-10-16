Nehammer sees upheaval in migration in the EU

Edtstadler calls for asylum procedures in third countries

Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said that Austria had long been placed in a corner of inhumane demands, "now we are in the mainstream". This was a great success for Nehammer. Asylum procedures in safe third countries are needed. One of the biggest challenges in the coming weeks and months will be to find solutions that lead to a significant reduction in migration.