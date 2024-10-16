"Are in the mainstream"
Nehammer sees upheaval in migration in the EU
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has welcomed the announcement by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for stricter laws on the return of illegal immigrants. Von der Leyen's letter contains numerous demands from him, Nehammer said on Wednesday in Vienna in the parliamentary main committee ahead of the EU summit. The Chancellor expects a "substantial discussion" on migration from the summit.
Nehammer referred to the latest discussion paper by Austria and the Netherlands, which calls for more effective deportations. "Austria has contributed to a paradigm shift in the discussion through perseverance," said Nehammer. Further efforts are needed to revise the Return Directive and in cooperation with third countries as well as pilot partnerships.
Edtstadler calls for asylum procedures in third countries
Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said that Austria had long been placed in a corner of inhumane demands, "now we are in the mainstream". This was a great success for Nehammer. Asylum procedures in safe third countries are needed. One of the biggest challenges in the coming weeks and months will be to find solutions that lead to a significant reduction in migration.
Stop attacks on blue helmets "without ifs and buts"
Other key topics at the EU summit are the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as Europe's competitiveness. Nehammer described Israel's recent attacks on the UN force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, as unacceptable and called for them to be stopped. Blue helmets, including the Austrian soldiers, should be protected "without ifs and buts".
Nehammer also condemned the attacks by Hezbollah and Iran on Israel in the strongest possible terms. The conclusions of the summit were aimed at de-escalation. There was no ray of hope in the Gaza Strip and Hamas was still refusing to accept the US plan for a ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages.
Russian attacks also "absolutely unacceptable"
With regard to Ukraine, the Chancellor said that Russia was exclusively trying to push through a solution on its own terms. The Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure were "absolutely unacceptable". Nevertheless, talks with Russia should be maintained and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could end the war. Nehammer wants to continue to involve BRICS states such as India in the peace efforts.
