Environmental protection
Renaturation: First gem in Villach protected
The "Naturerbe Villach" association declares war on concrete sealing and protects the Petschnigteich pond following a donation. Further projects are to ensure a green future.
A new association in Villach is dedicated to the protection of green spaces. The "Naturerbe Villach" association was founded on the initiative of Gerhard Leeb, winner of the environmental prize awarded by the state of Carinthia and the city, and includes well-known environmentalists such as Christina Pichler-Koban from the Institute of Ecology, Klaus Kleinegger from the state's environmental department and Christian Salmhofer from Climate Alliance Austria.
"Our private association is committed to renaturation and the protection of nature. We want to purchase land that is of particular importance and permanently protect it from development," explains Leeb. Unsealing land is also an important goal.
The first conservation project has already been implemented: the Petschnigteich pond in St. Leonhard, which was donated by master builder Josef Willroider. "It is a special gem that is home to valuable and highly endangered plants," explains Pichler-Koban.
In the medium term, there are plans to connect the pond with the adjacent Lake St. Leonhard and Lake Vassach, which would create a green corridor. The Petschni pond could even become a Natura 2000 protected area. And that would be the first of its kind in a city.
