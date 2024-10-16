Renaturation: First gem in Villach protected

A new association in Villach is dedicated to the protection of green spaces. The "Naturerbe Villach" association was founded on the initiative of Gerhard Leeb, winner of the environmental prize awarded by the state of Carinthia and the city, and includes well-known environmentalists such as Christina Pichler-Koban from the Institute of Ecology, Klaus Kleinegger from the state's environmental department and Christian Salmhofer from Climate Alliance Austria.