SPÖ tightens rules

Those who want asylum must also do charitable work

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 19:00

Three months before the state elections, the SPÖ government announces that it will tighten the rules regarding basic care for asylum seekers.

0 Kommentare

While there are still arrests at the borders, the state is now taking a tougher stance on asylum seekers. In future, they will be obliged to do community service. If they fail to do so, they will ultimately lose their basic welfare benefits. The community service work is to be carried out by the state or municipalities. "When someone comes to us, it's not a one-way street," emphasizes Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.

New rules in December
Anyone who receives a negative asylum decision should also lose their basic welfare benefits. According to Doskozil, they will then be offered return assistance as a "final benefit". The new rules are to be passed by the state parliament in December. A government resolution has already stipulated that Burgenland will in future only accept 330 people per year into basic welfare support.

Club meeting with club leader Roland Fürst and Governor Doskozil in Kukmirn. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
Club meeting with club leader Roland Fürst and Governor Doskozil in Kukmirn.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

"Fighting through legally"
However, experts do not believe that all of these new regulations will be legally binding. Doskozil: "We will also fight through this legally if necessary." The head of the province can also imagine terminating the agreement between the federal government and the province regarding basic care - especially in light of the fact that Vienna no longer wants to accept guest patients from Burgenland in the future. After all, Burgenland is helping to finance Vienna's overfulfillment of the asylum quota.

Help for financially strapped municipalities
Apart from this, the SPÖ provincial government wants to implement further points before the election: The debureaucratization of the building law and the creation of a municipal rescue fund for municipalities with high debts that are at risk of insolvency.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Miehl
Christoph Miehl
