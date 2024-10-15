Automatically stored draft

"Our flute secretary is signed Johann Weys 1821, who was a gifted Viennese organ builder," says the benevolent and artistic Abbot Pius of the venerable Cistercian monastery in Lilienfeld. Pius has the following to preach to Krone readers across the country: "A flute secretary is a kind of precursor to a CD player. However, the sound carriers are much larger than those of its modern successor, which has already been replaced by new playback tools - namely rolls each about 50 centimeters long, with a diameter of about 10 centimeters."