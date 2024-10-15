How a train brings the circus to the city

Transport by rail protects old circus wagons

Every wagon that is unloaded here must therefore be pulled to the Olympiaworld by tractor or truck. The wooden wagons can travel at a maximum speed of 25 km/h. For longer distances, they therefore have to be loaded onto articulated trucks - or wagons. "Rail is the most efficient and cheapest," explains Jones. Nevertheless, there aren't many who travel like this anymore. "I'm the last circus loading master in the world," Jones is certain.