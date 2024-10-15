Vorteilswelt
Roncalli in Innsbruck

How a train brings the circus to the city

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 13:36

Circus Roncalli's performances start next Friday in Innsbruck's Olympiaworld. The tent and show carriages have already arrived in the Tyrolean capital - by train! The "Krone" was there up close.

0 Kommentare

No containers or trucks, but far more delightful freight was loaded onto two trains that were unloaded at Innsbruck freight station on Monday. Circus Roncalli found its way into the city on 48 wagons. After the circus crew's caravans were unloaded following its arrival on Friday, the remaining trailers for shows and offices were unloaded on Monday.

The vintage tractor is still roadworthy, but is no longer used for loading the wagons - there are newer tractors for that. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The vintage tractor is still roadworthy, but is no longer used for loading the wagons - there are newer tractors for that.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Loading supervisor Steven Jones and Andreas Zwickl from the Rail Cargo Group oversee the unloading of the train. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Loading supervisor Steven Jones and Andreas Zwickl from the Rail Cargo Group oversee the unloading of the train.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Some of the wooden, lovingly decorated wagons and small vehicles are 100 years old and need loving care. Loading foreman Steven Jones knows exactly how to handle them.

He has been packing Circus Roncalli onto trains for the journey to the next city for 26 years. "The loading ramp here in Innsbruck isn't bad," he says, "but it's a bit cramped."

Zitat Icon

Some carriages are 40 to 50, others a hundred years old. They can't travel more than a few kilometers on the road. They are all licensed for 25 km/h.

Steven Jones, Verlademeister Circus Roncalli

Transport by rail protects old circus wagons
Every wagon that is unloaded here must therefore be pulled to the Olympiaworld by tractor or truck. The wooden wagons can travel at a maximum speed of 25 km/h. For longer distances, they therefore have to be loaded onto articulated trucks - or wagons. "Rail is the most efficient and cheapest," explains Jones. Nevertheless, there aren't many who travel like this anymore. "I'm the last circus loading master in the world," Jones is certain.

Setting up the tent requires muscle power from the workers. Only the center is then pulled up hydraulically. Three smaller tents will follow by Friday. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Setting up the tent requires muscle power from the workers. Only the center is then pulled up hydraulically. Three smaller tents will follow by Friday.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Moving a circus is a lot of manual work - including erecting the large tent. Masts are erected and anchors are hammered into the ground. The logistics team also lays 4.5 kilometers of cable and five kilometers of water hoses and sets up around 10,000 LED lights. The final finishing touches should be completed on Thursday. And it has to be - because on Friday it's "Clear the ring!" in Innsbruck! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

