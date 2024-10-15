Roncalli in Innsbruck
How a train brings the circus to the city
Circus Roncalli's performances start next Friday in Innsbruck's Olympiaworld. The tent and show carriages have already arrived in the Tyrolean capital - by train! The "Krone" was there up close.
No containers or trucks, but far more delightful freight was loaded onto two trains that were unloaded at Innsbruck freight station on Monday. Circus Roncalli found its way into the city on 48 wagons. After the circus crew's caravans were unloaded following its arrival on Friday, the remaining trailers for shows and offices were unloaded on Monday.
Some of the wooden, lovingly decorated wagons and small vehicles are 100 years old and need loving care. Loading foreman Steven Jones knows exactly how to handle them.
He has been packing Circus Roncalli onto trains for the journey to the next city for 26 years. "The loading ramp here in Innsbruck isn't bad," he says, "but it's a bit cramped."
Some carriages are 40 to 50, others a hundred years old. They can't travel more than a few kilometers on the road. They are all licensed for 25 km/h.
Steven Jones, Verlademeister Circus Roncalli
Transport by rail protects old circus wagons
Every wagon that is unloaded here must therefore be pulled to the Olympiaworld by tractor or truck. The wooden wagons can travel at a maximum speed of 25 km/h. For longer distances, they therefore have to be loaded onto articulated trucks - or wagons. "Rail is the most efficient and cheapest," explains Jones. Nevertheless, there aren't many who travel like this anymore. "I'm the last circus loading master in the world," Jones is certain.
Moving a circus is a lot of manual work - including erecting the large tent. Masts are erected and anchors are hammered into the ground. The logistics team also lays 4.5 kilometers of cable and five kilometers of water hoses and sets up around 10,000 LED lights. The final finishing touches should be completed on Thursday. And it has to be - because on Friday it's "Clear the ring!" in Innsbruck!
