Salzburg IS supporter: swift repatriation?

If an appeal is lodged, it could of course be months before a new decision is made. Maria G. disappeared from her parents' home at the end of June 2014 at the age of 17 in order to join the Islamic State (IS), according to the authorities. She had two sons with two fighters of the terrorist militia who were later killed and has been living in Kurdish internment camps since 2019. The Foreign Ministry agreed to bring her two children to Austria, but not her mother. The basic argument was that the woman had voluntarily joined the IS terror militia despite the travel warning.