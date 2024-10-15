Online supermarket Gurkerl wants to expand again

In addition to supermarket goods, Gurkerl also sells food from around 180 producers from Vienna and the surrounding area, including 40 fruit and vegetable farmers. The food delivery company also offers products that are not available from other supermarkets in Austria, such as baked goods from Öfferl and Joseph Brot and food from the British department store chain Marks & Spencer. Products from Viennese restaurants are also available, including Eissalon am Schwedenplatz, Mochi and Zum Schwarzen Kameel. Gurkerl has a total of 12,000 products in its range and offers around 3,500 non-prescription pharmacy products in cooperation with the DaVinci pharmacy.