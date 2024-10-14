Retreat? Werner Kogler hints at departure for 2025

Kogler wants to "initiate restructuring"

Unlike in the SPÖ, where party leader Andreas Babler may soon even have to face a contest, the Greens are not holding any personnel debates. Werner Kogler is not up for debate due to his services to the party and has been elected as Green Party leader until 2025. However, it is unlikely that he will run again at the federal congress that will take place then. "Together with the state leaders and the federal executive board, I will certainly initiate the restructuring of the Green Party for the Green future in 2025," explained Kogler himself recently. So the signs are probably pointing to a farewell. Sigi Maurer, Stefan Kaineder, Leonore Gewessler, Alma Zadic and EU export Thomas Waitz are likely to decide the successor among themselves ...