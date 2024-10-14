Wants to "initiate restructuring"
Retreat? Werner Kogler hints at departure for 2025
Alongside the SPÖ, the Greens were among the big losers in the recent elections. For the fourth time in a row, the ecological party recorded a loss in the polls. Internally, the results were clearly analyzed. Unlike in the SPÖ, there are no personnel debates, at least not officially. However, party leader Werner Kogler himself is already talking about wanting to "initiate a reorganization" in 2025 ...
It was the Carinthian state elections on March 5, 2023, in which the Greens were able to make gains for the last time, at least on a larger political stage. And in Carinthia, the gain was not even enough to get them into parliament. Since then, the Green Party has suffered losses at state, federal and EU level. In Vorarlberg, the Greens were voted out twice in just one election for their coalitions with the ÖVP. For those at federal level - and for those in the state.
"It's not the best result, but it's not the worst either", was the still Health Minister Johannes Rauch's attempt at pragmatism on election night in Vorarlberg. The Greens had already used their rhetorical ace after the national elections to explain the poor result.
How the Greens explain their defeat
At least at Green party headquarters, however, the recent losses are analyzed more clearly and harshly than the good mood at the election parties would suggest. "Of course, we always ask ourselves what we can do better," they told the Krone. As far as the election results are concerned, four areas in particular have been identified that need to be addressed.
"The climate issue has come under fire across Austria and Europe. Right-wing extremists and unfortunately also conservatives are working on the climate issue with disinformation campaigns. We will have to come up with a strategy to counter this. Tactical voting has done us harm. We can see from the voter flow analyses for the National Council elections that many Green voters voted SPÖ this time - probably because they were hoping to prevent Herbert Kickl and his far-right FPÖ from joining the government. Even in a fictitious duel situation, as Markus Wallner has proclaimed, smaller parties have a harder time. Governments across Europe are losing confidence due to the massive crises we have had to overcome. Pandemic, war, energy crisis and inflation. That has left its mark," it says.
In addition, it has been noticed that young people are no longer voting Green. "This is an issue that we will also address. We want to make young people an offer again," they explain. The Greens themselves explain the good mood at the election parties by saying that, despite the losses, they are proud to have made a political difference in recent years.
Kogler wants to "initiate restructuring"
Unlike in the SPÖ, where party leader Andreas Babler may soon even have to face a contest, the Greens are not holding any personnel debates. Werner Kogler is not up for debate due to his services to the party and has been elected as Green Party leader until 2025. However, it is unlikely that he will run again at the federal congress that will take place then. "Together with the state leaders and the federal executive board, I will certainly initiate the restructuring of the Green Party for the Green future in 2025," explained Kogler himself recently. So the signs are probably pointing to a farewell. Sigi Maurer, Stefan Kaineder, Leonore Gewessler, Alma Zadic and EU export Thomas Waitz are likely to decide the successor among themselves ...
