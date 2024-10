New EU sanctions against Iran

Precision strikes by the Russians made possible

According to official US information, the missiles supplied are short-range Fath 360 missiles. The Iranian missiles improved Russia's ability to carry out precision strikes against the Ukrainian military or civilian infrastructure near the front line, according to a recent intelligence report by the Ministry of Defense in London. According to the report, the missiles, which were first presented in 2020, can carry a 150-kilogram warhead and allegedly hit their target with an accuracy of 30 meters.