Norway’s “humiliation for the history books”

Watson: "Austria shot Norway down and took revenge in the top Group 3 match in Linz with a 5:1 against Norway for the 1:2 in Oslo in September. Captain Marko Arnautovic scored the first two goals for the strong Austrian side, followed by Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch with headers. For the Norwegians, star striker Erling Haaland remained inconspicuous after hitting the post in the early stages."