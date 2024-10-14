The press comments
Norway’s “humiliation for the history books”
After a mixed September, the euphoria surrounding the Austrian national soccer team has returned. The 5:1 in the Nations League against Norway on Sunday ensured enthusiastic fans and jubilant players. In Norway, on the other hand, things are looking up. You can see that from a glance at the press reviews.
GERMANY:
Bild: "Austria dismantles Norway - Rangnick slap for Haaland! Austria celebrates a shooting party against Norway, wins 5:1"
Eurosport: "Austria demolishes Norway: The Austrian national team, under German coach Ralf Rangnick, took spectacular revenge against Norway in the second leg in Linz with a 5-1 (1-1) win for the 2-1 defeat in Norway - and went top of Group B3. Record international Marko Arnautovic stole the show with a brace from Erling Haaland, who had decided the game in the first leg."
Augsburger Allgemeine: "Austria outclasses Haaland's eleven - Rangnick's Austrians give Norway and captain Haaland no chance."
Sport 1: "Rangnick is jubilant! A crazy show from the Bundesliga stars - Austria's record international Marko Arnautovic steals the show with a brace for Erling Haaland. But the Austrians playing in the Bundesliga are also turning up the heat."
NORWAY:
Dagbladet: "Mocked in Europe! After the embarrassing 5-1 defeat against Austria on Sunday evening, the Norwegian men's national team is being ridiculed at home and abroad."
Aftenposten: "A humiliation for the history books! The night when everything went black for Norway! Austria just let Norway escape with their lives."
Verdens Gang: "Embarrassing, simply embarrassing!"
NRK: "Solbakken takes the blame after Norway's nightmare evening: - A collapse! After the big win against Slovenia, Norway were on a high. Against Austria they came crashing down to earth."
SWITZERLAND:
Blick: "Austria teaches Norway a lesson! In a spectacular second half, the Austrians completely dismantle the visitors from Norway and win 5:1."
Watson: "Austria shot Norway down and took revenge in the top Group 3 match in Linz with a 5:1 against Norway for the 1:2 in Oslo in September. Captain Marko Arnautovic scored the first two goals for the strong Austrian side, followed by Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch with headers. For the Norwegians, star striker Erling Haaland remained inconspicuous after hitting the post in the early stages."
ENGLAND:
Goal.com: "Get him back to Man City! Erling Haaland is having a nightmare."
Mirror: "Erling Haaland apologizes for ignoring questions about his new career low - Norway were beaten 5-1 by Austria in the Nations League and captain Haaland has apologized for the performance."
Daily Mail: "When Marko Arnautovic restored Austria's lead shortly after the break, the visitors completely collapsed and goals from Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch sealed a 5-1 victory. Erling Haaland is criticized after refusing to answer questions from the press following Norway's 5-1 defeat to Austria - before the Man City star took to social media to apologize."
BeSoccer: "Austria beat Norway in Nations League, silencing Haaland."
ITALY:
Gazzetta dello Sport: "Captain Arnautovic scored two goals to put his Austrian team ahead against Haaland's Norway. Posch also scored. The evening ended in a flood of goals: 5:1."
Corriere dello Sport: "Double Arnautovic beats Haaland - the unleashed Inter striker scored twice, Bologna's Posch was also successful."
