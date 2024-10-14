"Very bad people"
Trump: army deployment against “radical leftists”
Donald Trump has frequently threatened his political opponents with "retribution" should he come to power again. He also said last year that he would act as a "dictator" on the first day he took power and would make ample use of his powers. Now he is causing horror with comments about "radical leftists", against whom he would also deploy the National Guard or the military in extreme cases.
"I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people who have come here and destroyed our country," the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News on Sunday, referring to alleged masses of criminal migrants entering the country. "We have some very bad people here, sick people, radical left-wing lunatics," the Republican former president explained. The state had to deal with them, "if necessary with the National Guard or, if really necessary, with the army", Trump added. His comments came in response to a question about his expectations for election day on November 5. There could be unrest from militant opponents, the 78-year-old warned.
"More dangerous than China and Russia"
US President Joe Biden said a few days ago about the upcoming election that he was "confident that it will be free and fair". However, he did not know "whether it will be peaceful". Trump has now expressed the view that there are some radical US citizens who are "more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries".
The campaign team of Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris immediately criticized the remarks. "I know that people have become jaded about Trump over the past decade," said the spokesman for Harris' campaign team, Ian Sams. However, the ex-president's latest statements must be "shocking" for US citizens.
Democrats speak of "frightening statements"
Taken together with the US Supreme Court's decision to grant a president immunity for his official acts and Trump's announcement that "from day one, he will be a dictator willing to allow the 'abrogation' of the Constitution", these are "frightening" statements, explained Sams.
