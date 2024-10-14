Trump: army deployment against “radical leftists”

"I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people who have come here and destroyed our country," the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News on Sunday, referring to alleged masses of criminal migrants entering the country. "We have some very bad people here, sick people, radical left-wing lunatics," the Republican former president explained. The state had to deal with them, "if necessary with the National Guard or, if really necessary, with the army", Trump added. His comments came in response to a question about his expectations for election day on November 5. There could be unrest from militant opponents, the 78-year-old warned.