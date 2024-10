Black-red fabric softener for opposition ideas

Rewritten and, according to the authors, distorted motions are still a nuisance for every opposition in the Tyrolean state parliament. Exactly two years ago, when the Black-Red government took office, it promised to put an end to this practice: it wanted to work "intensively" with the other parties represented in the provincial parliament, emphasized Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) at the time. "Solving problems together", taking up ideas and motions as undiluted as possible and not pushing them through, was the promise made by Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ).