The Greens lose a federal councillor to the FPÖ

Only Christine Schwarz-Fuchs will remain in the Federal Council after the regional elections. Following the surprisingly good election result, the ÖVP will continue to claim two of the three seats for itself. After the previous Federal Councillor Heike Eder made the leap into the National Council a fortnight ago, a seat has become vacant in the Black Party. According to reports, Christoph Thoma is likely to take his place. The man from Bludenz stepped in as director after the Wirtschaftsbund scandal and actively helped to sweep up the shambles. It is certain that Adi Gross (Greens) will have to vacate his seat on the Federal Council. His party has lost the seat to the FPÖ.