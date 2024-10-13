After Vorarlberg election
The Greens lose a federal councillor to the FPÖ
The Vorarlberg state parliament election also has an impact on the political scene in Vienna. In the Federal Council, for example, one Ländle mandate will be transferred from the Greens to the FPÖ. The ÖVP retains two seats, but will have to fill one of them.
Only Christine Schwarz-Fuchs will remain in the Federal Council after the regional elections. Following the surprisingly good election result, the ÖVP will continue to claim two of the three seats for itself. After the previous Federal Councillor Heike Eder made the leap into the National Council a fortnight ago, a seat has become vacant in the Black Party. According to reports, Christoph Thoma is likely to take his place. The man from Bludenz stepped in as director after the Wirtschaftsbund scandal and actively helped to sweep up the shambles. It is certain that Adi Gross (Greens) will have to vacate his seat on the Federal Council. His party has lost the seat to the FPÖ.
It is not yet known who will go to Vienna for the Freedom Party. Much also depends on whether the FPÖ becomes a coalition partner of the VP and who will ultimately be allowed to take a seat on the government bench or move into the state parliament. Christoph Längle, who lost his seat to Adi Gross in 2019, will certainly not be - he has since left the party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
