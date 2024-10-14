1st place in survey
Carinthia is – and remains – a popular hiking destination
The online magazine "Travelbook" voted our lake region the best hiking destination. This is also underlined by a survey, according to which hiking is important as a vacation activity for 73%.
Carinthia's tourism is going through a wave trough, but Carinthia was the winner in the trend destinations for next year: Germany's largest online magazine "Travelbook" chose the best region for a hiking vacation, with the southern Austrian lake district coming out on top with 164 points ahead of the Swiss Lake Lucerne region, the German Moselle Valley and the Schwäbisch Alb and Tannheim valleys. An eight-member jury and the public vote were the deciding factors.
The Carinthian lake region is ideal when it comes to hiking. The infrastructure, efforts in terms of sustainability and the diversity of the landscape were particularly convincing.
"39 percent of guests come for hiking and mountain climbing vacations"
Klaus Ehrenbrandtner, Managing Director of Kärnten Werbung: "We are delighted with this award, which also reflects the impressions of our guests through the public voting. It is also proof that bathing is not the only thing that plays an important role in the lake regions. In a survey, 39 percent of Carinthia guests described their vacation as a hiking and mountaineering vacation. Hiking as a vacation activity is even at a high of 73 percent."
The Wörthersee circular hiking trail with its 58.5 kilometers and 1500 meters of altitude can easily be hiked in individual stages. The Via Paradiso leads 55 kilometers from Döbriach to Seeboden. Hiking on Lake Weissensee comprises 76 kilometers of hiking trails. The Alps-Adriatic Trail leads in 43 stages and 750 kilometers from the foot of the Grossglockner through the three countries of Austria, Slovenia and Italy. Those who prefer short hiking trails can walk one of the 20 slow trails located near the beautiful lakes.
