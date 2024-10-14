Carinthia is – and remains – a popular hiking destination

"39 percent of guests come for hiking and mountain climbing vacations"

Klaus Ehrenbrandtner, Managing Director of Kärnten Werbung: "We are delighted with this award, which also reflects the impressions of our guests through the public voting. It is also proof that bathing is not the only thing that plays an important role in the lake regions. In a survey, 39 percent of Carinthia guests described their vacation as a hiking and mountaineering vacation. Hiking as a vacation activity is even at a high of 73 percent."