At the Graz Marathon
Record number of participants and two red-white-red victories
Over 11,000 running enthusiasts set a new attendance record at this year's Graz Marathon. And Lukas Hollaus and Karin Rosenberger also achieved two home victories this year. The organizers also showed solidarity with another event on the sidelines of the event.
"We experienced an incredible running festival in Graz. The Saturday alone was an emotional highlight with over 2000 children. With a total of 11,657 participants, we are proud of the new record number of participants," said organizer Michael Kummerer happily. He was doubly pleased: "Two Austrian winners on Sunday in both the women's and men's categories is also a first and makes us very happy."
In the men's race, Lukas Hollaus from Salzburg triumphed in a thrilling race. The big winner needed 2:17:38 hours, relegating four Kenyans to the next places. Karin Rosenberger from Running Team Lannach was unstoppable in the women's race with a time of 2:53:27 hours.
The Austrians also took the top step of the podium in the half marathon. Markus Hartinger (1:07:05 hours) and Barbara Bischof (1:21:41 hours) took victory in the Mur metropolis. As every year, the oldest participant was Julius Holzner - the 92-year-old completed the 21.097 kilometers in 3:29:07 hours. The organizers of the Graz Marathon also showed their solidarity: after the Wachau Marathon had to be cancelled three days before the start due to the heavy storms, the organizers handed over a cheque for 5,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.