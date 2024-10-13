Record number of participants and two red-white-red victories

The Austrians also took the top step of the podium in the half marathon. Markus Hartinger (1:07:05 hours) and Barbara Bischof (1:21:41 hours) took victory in the Mur metropolis. As every year, the oldest participant was Julius Holzner - the 92-year-old completed the 21.097 kilometers in 3:29:07 hours. The organizers of the Graz Marathon also showed their solidarity: after the Wachau Marathon had to be cancelled three days before the start due to the heavy storms, the organizers handed over a cheque for 5,000 euros.