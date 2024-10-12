Accident at wedding convoy: four guests injured

There was a rear-end collision with four people injured on Saturday at around 4.10 p.m. in the municipality of Offenhausen. A 19-year-old man from the district of Grieskirchen was driving on the Grünbachtal Landesstraße towards Gunskirchen in a convoy on his way to a wedding party. According to his own statements, he overlooked the fact that the cars in front of him had stopped in the municipal area of Offenhausen. He therefore crashed into the rear of the car in front of him, driven by a 19-year-old man from Wels.