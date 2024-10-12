Rear-end collision
Accident at wedding convoy: four guests injured
Oh dear, I hope this isn't a bad omen: a rear-end collision caused a chain reaction at a Turkish wedding convoy in Offenhausen. A total of five cars were involved. Four guests ended up in hospital instead of at the wedding party.
There was a rear-end collision with four people injured on Saturday at around 4.10 p.m. in the municipality of Offenhausen. A 19-year-old man from the district of Grieskirchen was driving on the Grünbachtal Landesstraße towards Gunskirchen in a convoy on his way to a wedding party. According to his own statements, he overlooked the fact that the cars in front of him had stopped in the municipal area of Offenhausen. He therefore crashed into the rear of the car in front of him, driven by a 19-year-old man from Wels.
Pushed against the rear
Due to the force of the impact, the front end of the car was pushed against the rear of the car in front of it, driven by a 19-year-old Turkish woman from the Wels-Land district. This in turn was pushed onto the rear of the car in front, driven by a 24-year-old German citizen. This car also became part of the chain reaction and was pushed onto the car in front driven by a 26-year-old man from the Grieskirchen district.
Admitted to the hospital in Wels
The two 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old Turkish female passenger from the district of Grieskirchen and a 25-year-old female passenger from the district of Grieskirchen suffered injuries of indeterminate severity. They were taken to the hospital in Wels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
