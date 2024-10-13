After the floods
“We wouldn’t have made it without support”
Following the floods in the summer, the state has massively increased its support for those affected. So far, 8.5 million euros in compensation has already been pledged - in the end it will be much more.
When the normally rather inconspicuous Stögersbach stream in Loipersdorf-Kitzladen became a raging torrent and burst its banks on June 8th, the Gruber family's lives were submerged in floodwater. Mud and water stood around half a meter high on the first floor of the house. "Everything was ruined, we had to throw everything away," says Joachim Gruber. Apart from a few items of clothing that were hanging high enough, everything was damaged by the damp. Furniture, doors and interior fittings could no longer be saved. There was even mud under the tiles, says Gruber. "You wouldn't believe what it looked like at first. The damage was enormous."
Living in a confined space
The building is Gruber's parents' house. While his sister lives on the upper floor, the family had made a home for themselves on the first floor. They had only extended the house a few years earlier and invested a lot. Then the water came and the family, with their two children and two dogs, suddenly had no home overnight. Since June 8, they have been living makeshift on the top floor in a cramped space. "By mid-November, everything should be ready so that we can live downstairs again," says the father of the family.
Help with teething troubles
He is grateful for the flood aid from the state - despite initial teething troubles. Insurance only covered a sixth of the damage. The rest could not have been managed without support, says the man from southern Burgenland. All claims submitted were paid.
400 people at consultation days
Hundreds of people, like the Gruber family, have been affected by the floods. The twelve consultation days in Oberwart and Wiesfleck alone were attended by 400 people. "Through the consultation days, we were able to allay the concerns of many citizens, clear up uncertainties and clarify details," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. More than 8.5 million euros have been promised or already paid out to private households.
Expert reports should be available by the end of the month
Wherever an expert assessment is still missing, this should also be available by the end of October at the latest so that these last outstanding cases can also be dealt with. "As things stand at the moment, compensation totaling more than fifteen million euros is expected for private households," says Markus Pammer, Head of the Department of Agriculture, Nature and Climate Protection.
Support for municipalities
There is also support for the affected municipalities. Many bridges, roads, paths and buildings were damaged. "In total, at least ten million euros will be needed to restore the affected properties," says Doskozil. The state aid includes private households, companies and agricultural businesses. Consultation appointments in Eisenstadt can be arranged by telephone (057/600-2045).
