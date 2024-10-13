Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the floods

“We wouldn’t have made it without support”

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 05:58

Following the floods in the summer, the state has massively increased its support for those affected. So far, 8.5 million euros in compensation has already been pledged - in the end it will be much more.

0 Kommentare

When the normally rather inconspicuous Stögersbach stream in Loipersdorf-Kitzladen became a raging torrent and burst its banks on June 8th, the Gruber family's lives were submerged in floodwater. Mud and water stood around half a meter high on the first floor of the house. "Everything was ruined, we had to throw everything away," says Joachim Gruber. Apart from a few items of clothing that were hanging high enough, everything was damaged by the damp. Furniture, doors and interior fittings could no longer be saved. There was even mud under the tiles, says Gruber. "You wouldn't believe what it looked like at first. The damage was enormous."

Living in a confined space
The building is Gruber's parents' house. While his sister lives on the upper floor, the family had made a home for themselves on the first floor. They had only extended the house a few years earlier and invested a lot. Then the water came and the family, with their two children and two dogs, suddenly had no home overnight. Since June 8, they have been living makeshift on the top floor in a cramped space. "By mid-November, everything should be ready so that we can live downstairs again," says the father of the family.

Joachim Gruber: Support from the state after the flood damage. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Joachim Gruber: Support from the state after the flood damage.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Help with teething troubles
He is grateful for the flood aid from the state - despite initial teething troubles. Insurance only covered a sixth of the damage. The rest could not have been managed without support, says the man from southern Burgenland. All claims submitted were paid.

400 people at consultation days
Hundreds of people, like the Gruber family, have been affected by the floods. The twelve consultation days in Oberwart and Wiesfleck alone were attended by 400 people. "Through the consultation days, we were able to allay the concerns of many citizens, clear up uncertainties and clarify details," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. More than 8.5 million euros have been promised or already paid out to private households.

Broken roads, destroyed bridges: Doskozil recently visited Wiesfleck to see the damage for himself. Like Unterschützen, the municipality was massively affected by the floods. (Bild: Büro Doskozil)
Broken roads, destroyed bridges: Doskozil recently visited Wiesfleck to see the damage for himself. Like Unterschützen, the municipality was massively affected by the floods.
(Bild: Büro Doskozil)

Expert reports should be available by the end of the month
Wherever an expert assessment is still missing, this should also be available by the end of October at the latest so that these last outstanding cases can also be dealt with. "As things stand at the moment, compensation totaling more than fifteen million euros is expected for private households," says Markus Pammer, Head of the Department of Agriculture, Nature and Climate Protection.

Support for municipalities
There is also support for the affected municipalities. Many bridges, roads, paths and buildings were damaged. "In total, at least ten million euros will be needed to restore the affected properties," says Doskozil. The state aid includes private households, companies and agricultural businesses. Consultation appointments in Eisenstadt can be arranged by telephone (057/600-2045).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Miehl
Christoph Miehl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf