“We wouldn’t have made it without support”

When the normally rather inconspicuous Stögersbach stream in Loipersdorf-Kitzladen became a raging torrent and burst its banks on June 8th, the Gruber family's lives were submerged in floodwater. Mud and water stood around half a meter high on the first floor of the house. "Everything was ruined, we had to throw everything away," says Joachim Gruber. Apart from a few items of clothing that were hanging high enough, everything was damaged by the damp. Furniture, doors and interior fittings could no longer be saved. There was even mud under the tiles, says Gruber. "You wouldn't believe what it looked like at first. The damage was enormous."