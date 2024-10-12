Increased terror threat
Norway introduces controls at Schengen borders
Norway is temporarily introducing controls at its Schengen borders. According to the police, the background to this is a challenging threat situation and the decision by the domestic intelligence service PST to raise the terror alert level.
The measure gives the police more options for securing the borders, according to a statement. The domestic intelligence service had justified the increase in the terror alert level with the escalation of the Middle East conflict.
Border controls planned until October 22
The second-highest terror alert level is now in place due to the increased danger to Israeli and Jewish institutions in the country. Previously, the danger was considered to be moderate. The new regulation on border controls will initially apply until October 22. However, waiting times at border crossings are not to be expected, as not all travelers will be checked, according to the police statement. "It is important that we have control over who is on Norwegian territory," Justice Minister Emilie Mehl told NRK.
Attacks on embassies cause concern
The Norwegian security authorities are also concerned about criminal networks suspected of being responsible for shootings and explosions near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm, Sweden, and Copenhagen, Denmark. Iran is suspected of having ordered the attacks. The domestic intelligence service is aware that people connected to the attack in Copenhagen were also active in Norway, according to the Norwegian police statement.
