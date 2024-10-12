Norway introduces controls at Schengen borders

Border controls planned until October 22

The second-highest terror alert level is now in place due to the increased danger to Israeli and Jewish institutions in the country. Previously, the danger was considered to be moderate. The new regulation on border controls will initially apply until October 22. However, waiting times at border crossings are not to be expected, as not all travelers will be checked, according to the police statement. "It is important that we have control over who is on Norwegian territory," Justice Minister Emilie Mehl told NRK.