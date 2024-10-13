“No evening is like the other”

As you know, your two stage colleagues Gerd Anthoff and Michael Lerchenberg have been part of this successful production for many years. You, Ms. Gruber, on the other hand, have only recently started presenting these humorous and cheeky reinterpretations of world-famous operas in the leading female role as part of the "Opern auf Bayrisch" ensemble. What do you find so appealing about "Operas in Bavarian"? What do you think is the most fun during the performances?

To be honest, that's not entirely true, because I stood in for my colleague Conny Glogger a few times years ago and have kind of extended my "guest performance" a little over the past few months because I enjoy it so much. I should actually have to pay admission! I'm also learning a lot from my male colleagues and I really have to make an effort to keep up: Because they are both just great in the range of their skills and - as I mentioned before - no two evenings are the same. I am challenged and completely surprised every time anew.