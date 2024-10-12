Vorteilswelt
"Krone" column

Lesson learned – Philipp Mwene is ready!

Nachrichten
12.10.2024 07:34

Rainer Bortenschlager writes in his "Krone" column about Austria's botched Nations League opener, the lessons learned and the upcoming second leg against Norway.

0 Kommentare

"The key is the way we play the game in terms of energy," says Ralf Rangnick - after the 4:0 win against Kazakhstan - even more so tomorrow against the Norwegians. The ÖFB squad has learned its lesson from the false start to the Nations League - as the team boss confirms: "It wasn't so easy to come to terms with the disappointment of the Turkey game. We couldn't flip the switch. We had to learn this important lesson."

The next step in the maturing process. One example of this is Alexander Prass. The left-back had extreme problems in the 2-1 defeat in Oslo and was overwhelmed at times. "But everyone's overall performance wasn't good then," said Rangnick, putting Prass' performance into perspective. On Thursday, the neo-Hoffenheim player was one of the best with his attacking determination. However, Prass will be suspended tomorrow, which is why he left yesterday.

Alexander Prass (l.) has been playing for Hoffenheim since this summer. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Alexander Prass (l.) has been playing for Hoffenheim since this summer.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"Had a reputation that nobody wanted to play against us"
No problem for Rangnick, as Philipp Mwene, who is more stable defensively anyway, is eligible to play again and will play at left-back. Five weeks ago in Oslo, he was still required to play on the right flank and remembers the 2-1 defeat to the Norwegians well: "We didn't put them under as much pressure in the build-up and also lost the second balls. We worked on that. We had the reputation that nobody wanted to play against us." That should also apply to Erling Haaland and co ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
