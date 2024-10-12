Lesson learned – Philipp Mwene is ready!

"Had a reputation that nobody wanted to play against us"

No problem for Rangnick, as Philipp Mwene, who is more stable defensively anyway, is eligible to play again and will play at left-back. Five weeks ago in Oslo, he was still required to play on the right flank and remembers the 2-1 defeat to the Norwegians well: "We didn't put them under as much pressure in the build-up and also lost the second balls. We worked on that. We had the reputation that nobody wanted to play against us." That should also apply to Erling Haaland and co ...